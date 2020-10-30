Politics

Healthcare workers help rehab patients vote in person

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Denina Gilliam was a patient at TIRR Memorial Hermann, a rehabilitation facility, since August after being treated for MS at a hospital.

"After the hospital, I went to the rehab center to get stronger, exercise these muscles," she said.

On Thursday, a day she had been looking forward to for some time, she and other patients got to go vote.

"I'm glad I wasn't the only one to come out and do it," she said.

Eight patients from TIRR made their way to the polling site in the medical center about a block away.

"We fought for our rights to vote as women. Then we fought for our right to vote as Blacks. So it's a big privilege to be able to vote," said Gilliam, who has voted since she was 18. She's now 56.

When they arrived, the poll workers provided the machines to vote, and the 'I voted' sticker she wore with pride signified a journey complete.

TIRR's interim CEO, Rhonda Abbott, said they're so grateful everyone came together to make the trip to the polls happen.

"We're very appreciative to Harris County for giving options to our voters and particularly to individuals with disabilities that might have difficulty getting to a polling site or be at higher risk for COVID-19 potentially and needing to put some safety measures in place for themselves," Abbott said.

"You have a voice. If you don't get out and vote, you have no voice," Gilliam said.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustondisabilityvotingharris county votehospitalvote 2020disability issuesgood newsfeel goodpoll
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fiancée of fallen HPD sergeant says she's ready to forgive killer
3 dead in 1 week in Houston and killers are still on the loose
Fallen HPD sergeant fondly remembered during memorial
Walmart removes guns and ammo from displays at US stores
Here's how cold it will get tonight where you live
El Paso orders 2-week shutdown over spike in COVID-19 cases
Girl kicks man who tried to snatch her as she got off school bus
Show More
School with more than 40 COVID-19 cases now closing
Woman in labor stops to vote before going to hospital
Is freeway expansion in Houston causing a greater cultural divide?
ABC13's virtual job fair has some positions paying $20 an hour
Prosecutors allege contractor overcharged HISD $6M
More TOP STORIES News