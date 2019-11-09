immigration

Sex assault victim's immigration status put into question by prosecutor

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An assistant district attorney with the Harris County District Attorney's office has been fired after allegedly questioning a sex assault victim's immigration status and refusing to file charges on the suspect.

"I'm glad the D.A. finally took action on one of her top appointees picked by her," said Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union.

Gamaldi said on Halloween night, an HPD officer witnessed DWI suspect Karl Bonner expose himself and pull another inmate toward him. That victim yelled out for help.

However, Gamaldi explained, when the HPD officer spoke with John Denholm at the district attorney's office, Denholm was more interested in the victim's immigration status instead of the sex assault incident.

"Our officer reached out to us immediately," said Gamaldi.

Soon after, Denholm was reassigned pending an internal investigation, but as of Friday, he was let go.

"Other officers were able to follow up on this case. They were able to get charges on that suspect," Gamaldi added.

Bonner is now charged with sex assault to go along with the DWI count.

"As it turns out (Assistant) District Attorney Delhom did violate a policy," said Carlos Doroteo, attorney for Houston-area immigration advocacy group FIEL.

Carlos Doroteo, another FIEL attorney, said he contacted the D.A.'s office and was told this should have never happened and will never happen again.

"At the end of the day, criminals count on people being afraid. We don't want you to be afraid," said Doroteo.

It's a sentiment Gamaldi agrees with and hopes the immigration community is not discouraged by this isolated incident.

"Please, please, if you are the victim of a crime, come forward. We will help you. We are not going to question your legal status, nor should anyone in criminal justice question their status," said Gamaldi.

Following the termination, District Attorney Kim Ogg released the following statement:

"It is wrong to ask about a victim's immigration status; it is against our policy, and it won't be tolerated. We treat everyone equally under the law, no matter how they came to be here."

Denholm, who had been with the office since January 2017, is also a retired Harris County Sheriff's Office lieutenant.

SEE ALSO:
How immigration authorities make arrests, conduct raids
EMBED More News Videos

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Mark Morgan speaks to ABC News Live's Devin Dwyer.



What are your rights if ICE agents show up at your door
EMBED More News Videos

Immigration and Customs Enforcement top official told ABC News on Friday that the agency plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented family members, adding that "there has to be consequences" to entering the United States illegally.



Houston immigrants go underground ahead of ICE raids expected
EMBED More News Videos

Houston faith leaders react to weekend ICE raids



Fact vs. fiction: What happens during ICE raids
EMBED More News Videos

If you find yourself in the midst of an immigration raid, it's important to know your rights.



Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonlegalimmigration
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMMIGRATION
Selena cover singer released from ICE custody in south Texas
HFD widow denied citizenship oath weeks after husband's death
US takes steps to require DNA samples from asylum-seekers
Anat Ronen discovers new world as artist after coming to America from Israel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Maleah Davis memorial bridge dedication set for Saturday
Sunny weekend in Houston, but a freeze is possible next week
Line forms night before Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD Fest opens
Selena cover singer released from ICE custody in south Texas
Cop crowned Mrs. Texas surprised by husband's homecoming
Transgender rights fighter found dead in bedroom of Humble home
Burglarized gym finds its cornerman: Lance McCullers Jr.
Show More
George HW Bush's train to be part of his presidential library
Woman labeled deceased is alive and cannot receive medication
Man who claimed self-defense in Galleria stabbing found not guilty
Man sentenced in wife's murder despite 'Sleepwalking defense'
Judge with breast cancer accused of misusing campaign money
More TOP STORIES News