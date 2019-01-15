On day 25 of the government shutdown, federal workers rallied outside NASA's Johnson Space Center Tuesday. They called for an end to the shutdown.The group of more than 60 people said they just want to return to work and get paid for their time."We just want to get back to work. I feel like a pawn in this situation. We're dragged down with the whole argument. Yes. No. The wall money. Immigration. We feel like pawns," said NASA employee Sylvia Hanagriff. "We should be separated. Let us go back to work while they discuss and hash that out."The government shutdown is now the longest in American history.