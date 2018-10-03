Donald Trump Jr. fires up Ted Cruz supporters in Conroe

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --Showing little to no friction from the 2016 Republican presidential primary, Sen. Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr. appeared together in Conroe as part of a campaign rally to fire up the GOP stronghold on Wednesday night.
Cruz was hoping the addition of the Trump family member would fire up the crowd to vote come November and keep him in the Senate.
Trump spoke for about 20 minutes, addressing for a moment the tense primary between his father and Cruz two years ago.
The younger Trump conveyed a story of how Cruz earned his respect and how quickly the junior senator was willing to put that time behind him. Trump's focus of his speech was to make sure Texans vote.
While his father isn't on the ballot, Trump says they need to act like he is.
"All of the accomplishments that are getting checked off one by one, there's a lot left," Trump told the crowd. "And we need guys like Ted Cruz. We need guys like the members of the House in Texas. We need them in there with us. You can't just be excited by (President) Trump because he can't do it alone."
Cruz followed that up with 20 minutes with the crowd, focusing his time on separating himself from his opponent, Rep. Beto O'Rourke. Cruz illuminated his record on taxes, border security and jobs in comparison to the El Paso congressman.
Cruz has another event scheduled for Thursday, but he's cancelled the rest of the week on the campaign trail.
Cruz heads to Washington to vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Cruz didn't address Kavanaugh until the crowd started to chant, "Confirm Kavanaugh."
His response: "We're gonna."
As for O'Rourke, the Democratic hopeful is expected to head to Houston on Monday for a voter registration rally at the White Oak Music Hall. His appearance is being buoyed by Houston rappers Bun B and Willie D, former Houston Texans running back Arian Foster and blues singer Shakey Graves.
