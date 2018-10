Texas Democratic congressman Beto O'Rourke will lead a voter registration rally in Houston on Monday.Several celebrities will be on hand to help O'Rourke get Houstonians ready for election day.Houston rappers Bun B and Willie D, former Houston Texan Arian Foster and blues singer Shakey Graves will join the senate hopeful on stage.The rally begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday at White Oak Music Hall.