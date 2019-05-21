Controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill passes Texas House

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5212927" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'NO MOR CHIKIN': San Antonio City Council's 6-4 vote ousts fast food chain from airport over anti-LGBTQ donations.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The "Save Chick-fil-A" bill has passed the Texas House.It all started when San Antonio's City Council blocked Chick-fil-A from opening a store at the airport because the fast food chain makes contributions to organizations that do not support the LGBT community.Republican lawmakers responded with a measure that would ban local governments from taking "adverse action" against an individual or business based on affiliations or contributions to a religious organization.Democrats say the bill invites discrimination.The measure needs one more Senate vote before moving to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.