Politics

Controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill passes Texas House

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The "Save Chick-fil-A" bill has passed the Texas House.

It all started when San Antonio's City Council blocked Chick-fil-A from opening a store at the airport because the fast food chain makes contributions to organizations that do not support the LGBT community.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A ban in Texas under investigation by attorney general
EMBED More News Videos

'NO MOR CHIKIN': San Antonio City Council's 6-4 vote ousts fast food chain from airport over anti-LGBTQ donations.



Republican lawmakers responded with a measure that would ban local governments from taking "adverse action" against an individual or business based on affiliations or contributions to a religious organization.

Democrats say the bill invites discrimination.

The measure needs one more Senate vote before moving to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsaustinlgbtqreligiontexas newsbusinesschick fil algbt
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News