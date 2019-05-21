Controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill passes Texas House

It all started when San Antonio's City Council blocked Chick-fil-A from opening a store at the airport because the fast food chain makes contributions to organizations that do not support the LGBT community.
Republican lawmakers responded with a measure that would ban local governments from taking "adverse action" against an individual or business based on affiliations or contributions to a religious organization.
Democrats say the bill invites discrimination.
The measure needs one more Senate vote before moving to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.