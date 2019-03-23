Chick-fil-A banned from San Antonio airport with 6-4 council vote

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Chick-fil-A is no longer welcome at San Antonio's airport after a 6-4 vote by city council.A motion was made Thursday to ban the restaurant from a new, 7-year concession agreement that will bring a number of food concepts to San Antonio International Airport.District 1 City Councilman Robert Trevino said the motion was made to send a message that San Antonio is not open to anti-LGBTQ behavior.shows Chick-fil-A donated $1.8 million to groups that discriminate against the gay community.Chick-fil-A said in a statement that it was disappointed by the vote, and would have liked to have had the chance to speak with the city council before the decision.