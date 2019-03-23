texas news

Chick-fil-A banned from San Antonio airport with 6-4 council vote

EMBED <>More Videos

'NO MOR CHIKIN': San Antonio City Council's 6-4 vote ousts fast food chain from airport over anti-LGBTQ donations.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Chick-fil-A is no longer welcome at San Antonio's airport after a 6-4 vote by city council.

A motion was made Thursday to ban the restaurant from a new, 7-year concession agreement that will bring a number of food concepts to San Antonio International Airport.

District 1 City Councilman Robert Trevino said the motion was made to send a message that San Antonio is not open to anti-LGBTQ behavior.

A report released Wednesday by ThinkProgress shows Chick-fil-A donated $1.8 million to groups that discriminate against the gay community.

Chick-fil-A said in a statement that it was disappointed by the vote, and would have liked to have had the chance to speak with the city council before the decision.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicssan antonioairport newstexas politicstexas newschick fil apoliticsrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Texas to remove hemp from controlled substances list
Skyeye gets closer look at ITC dike collapse
School worker sent sexual videos to student on Snapchat: Documents
Firefighting foam working but an imperfect solution for fire
TOP STORIES
Fire breaks out after dike breach at ITC Deer Park
Texas AG sues ITC over chemical tank fire
Dad risks life to save daughter from speeding car: Video
'Drag Queen Storytime' isn't going anywhere, library says
1-year-old mauled to death by 2 dogs: Police
HPD narcotics raid officer retiring in midst of review
Harvey victims' personal data leaked to FEMA contractor: watchdog
Show More
Skyeye gets closer look at ITC dike collapse
How to file a claim against ITC after tank fire
Residents express fears following fire reignition at ITC facility
Schools cancel some weekend activities near ITC in Deer Park
Houston flight attendant detained by immigration on return to US
More TOP STORIES News