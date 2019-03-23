SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Chick-fil-A is no longer welcome at San Antonio's airport after a 6-4 vote by city council.
A motion was made Thursday to ban the restaurant from a new, 7-year concession agreement that will bring a number of food concepts to San Antonio International Airport.
District 1 City Councilman Robert Trevino said the motion was made to send a message that San Antonio is not open to anti-LGBTQ behavior.
A report released Wednesday by ThinkProgress shows Chick-fil-A donated $1.8 million to groups that discriminate against the gay community.
Chick-fil-A said in a statement that it was disappointed by the vote, and would have liked to have had the chance to speak with the city council before the decision.
Chick-fil-A banned from San Antonio airport with 6-4 council vote
TEXAS NEWS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News