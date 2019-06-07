We need new HPD chief 'who spends less time looking for Hollywood cameras': Mayoral candidate

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5313524" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is hoping to knock it out of the park with voters in November.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston city councilmanjust officially announced his intent to run.For the first interview since his announcement, Councilman Boykins sat down with ABC13's Eyewitness News Chauncy Glover to share the details of his plans.Boykins says he's focusing on Houston's homelessness problem, better resources for senior citizens, and a new program called "Second Chances", to help non-violent offenders find jobs.He also has plans to straighten out all the tension surrounding Prop B, and will find a new chief of police for the city.Houston firefighters voted on Thursday to unanimously support Dwight Boykins in the upcoming mayor's race, the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association said."Houston firefighters know Dwight is rock solid on public safety issues," said HPFFA President Marty Lancton. "It's not uncommon for Dwight to show up at a multi-alarm fire to check on firefighters and the people we serve or for him to ride along on an ambulance or fire truck."