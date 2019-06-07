Politics

We need new HPD chief 'who spends less time looking for Hollywood cameras': Mayoral candidate

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston city councilman Dwight Boykins just officially announced his intent to run.

For the first interview since his announcement, Councilman Boykins sat down with ABC13's Eyewitness News Chauncy Glover to share the details of his plans.

Boykins says he's focusing on Houston's homelessness problem, better resources for senior citizens, and a new program called "Second Chances", to help non-violent offenders find jobs.

He also has plans to straighten out all the tension surrounding Prop B, and will find a new chief of police for the city.

Houston firefighters voted on Thursday to unanimously support Dwight Boykins in the upcoming mayor's race, the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association said.

Mayor Sylvester Turner hoping for home run at ballot box
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is hoping to knock it out of the park with voters in November.


"Houston firefighters know Dwight is rock solid on public safety issues," said HPFFA President Marty Lancton. "It's not uncommon for Dwight to show up at a multi-alarm fire to check on firefighters and the people we serve or for him to ride along on an ambulance or fire truck."

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Get to know the people running to lead the city of Houston


Meet Tony Buzbee: Houston mayoral candidate is a Renaissance man in his own right
EMBED More News Videos

"I'M JUST REAL": When the prominent Houston attorney isn't working a tough case, he sings, writes poetry, and plays with his 3 beloved dogs.



RELATED: "We've got a show pony at city hall, we need a work horse." | Bill King runs for mayor
EMBED More News Videos

After losing the race by less than 4,000 votes in 2015, King is confident he's found a recipe for success this time around.



Follow Chauncy Glover on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustoncamping
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News