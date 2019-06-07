We need new HPD chief 'who spends less time looking for Hollywood cameras': Mayoral candidate

For the first interview since his announcement, Councilman Boykins sat down with ABC13's Eyewitness News Chauncy Glover to share the details of his plans.
Boykins says he's focusing on Houston's homelessness problem, better resources for senior citizens, and a new program called "Second Chances", to help non-violent offenders find jobs.
He also has plans to straighten out all the tension surrounding Prop B, and will find a new chief of police for the city.
Houston firefighters voted on Thursday to unanimously support Dwight Boykins in the upcoming mayor's race, the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association said.
Mayor Sylvester Turner hoping for home run at ballot box
"Houston firefighters know Dwight is rock solid on public safety issues," said HPFFA President Marty Lancton. "It's not uncommon for Dwight to show up at a multi-alarm fire to check on firefighters and the people we serve or for him to ride along on an ambulance or fire truck."
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Get to know the people running to lead the city of Houston
Meet Tony Buzbee: Houston mayoral candidate is a Renaissance man in his own right
RELATED: "We've got a show pony at city hall, we need a work horse." | Bill King runs for mayor
Follow Chauncy Glover on Facebook and Twitter.