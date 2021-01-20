Inauguration Day: Joe Biden, with no fanfare, visited wounded HPD officer after 2019 debate

On Thursday Sept 12, 2019, a @houstonpolice officer was shot by a suspect shortly after the end of the @DNC Presidential Debate @TexasSouthern. 3 days later @JoeBiden called me to check in on our officer and stated the following:



1 of 3 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 20, 2021

“If you think it would be helpful to his spirit and recovery, I would like to visit him at the hospital. No media, I am simply want to lift his spirits.” After checking with the officer and his family, then Vice-President Biden and I visited the officer and his family.



2 of 3 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 20, 2021

The visit took place during a campaign, yet not a peep of the visit went public. The officer, his family, & hospital staff were all lifted by the visit.



I share this today to illustrate the decency of the man who we now call Mr. President, although he prefers to be called Joe. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 20, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9845710" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While Biden's presidency is being met with hope of unity, at least one Houstonian likened Trump's exit to "going to a funeral of an enemy."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the midst of the pomp and circumstance of President Joe Biden's inauguration, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo on Tuesday revealed the man who would become the 46th president reached out to him about visiting a wounded officer in the hospital back inIn a series of tweets, Acevedo said the request was made in the days after Texas Southern University hosted the, which involved then-VP Biden and then-Sen. Kamala Harris. On the same night the event was held,According to the chief, Biden reached out to Acevedo to check in on wounded Officer Taylor Roccaforte and to make an offer."If you think it would be helpful to his spirit and recovery, I would like to visit him at the hospital. No media, I am (sic) simply want to lift his spirits," Acevedo recalled Biden saying.The chief continued, saying he and Biden visited the officer and his family.What was most striking of all, according to Acevedo, was that the visit went unheralded, especially as Biden was running for the White House."The visit took place during a campaign, yet not a peep of the visit went public," Acevedo said.And in closing, Acevedo gave his reason to reveal a story that went untold for more than a year."I share this today to illustrate the decency of the man who we now call Mr. President, although he prefers to be called Joe," said the chief.Acevedo accompanied the tweets with photos of Biden's visit from September 2019.