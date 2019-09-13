Timeline of HPD police officer shot, priest beaten during night of violence on Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During a night of violence on Houston's south side, an HPD officer was shot three times and a priest was beaten.Here's how the events unfolded Thursday night:Four black men carjacked a 2003 Chevy Tahoe at the Valero station on 5820 Scott St. near Griggs Road.Suspects realized the vehicle was out of gas when it sputtered to a stop. The men abandoned the vehicle at 6200 Tierwester and fled on foot.Officers arrived to the Valero station on 5820 Scott St.The suspects held up a priest in a parking lot on Meriburr Lane.After receiving two reports of the suspects, officers in an unmarked unit spotted the men on Tierwester, near a Chase Bank.Officers started chasing the suspects on foot.An officer exchanged gunfire with one of the men at Tristan Street at Scott Street. An officer was shot three times and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.