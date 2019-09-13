Timeline of HPD police officer shot, priest beaten during night of violence on Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During a night of violence on Houston's south side, an HPD officer was shot three times and a priest was beaten.

Here's how the events unfolded Thursday night:

9:56 p.m.
Four black men carjacked a 2003 Chevy Tahoe at the Valero station on 5820 Scott St. near Griggs Road.

10:01 p.m.
Suspects realized the vehicle was out of gas when it sputtered to a stop. The men abandoned the vehicle at 6200 Tierwester and fled on foot.

10:02 p.m.
Officers arrived to the Valero station on 5820 Scott St.

10:10 p.m.
The suspects held up a priest in a parking lot on Meriburr Lane.

10:21 p.m.
After receiving two reports of the suspects, officers in an unmarked unit spotted the men on Tierwester, near a Chase Bank.

10:24 p.m.
Officers started chasing the suspects on foot.

10:26 p.m.
An officer exchanged gunfire with one of the men at Tristan Street at Scott Street. An officer was shot three times and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
