Bernie Sanders bringing presidential campaign to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will make a campaign stop in Houston next week.

Sanders is bringing his 2020 campaign to Discovery Green for a rally on Wednesday, as he seeks the Democratic nomination for president.

The rally is free to attend but an RSVP is required. Click here to RSVP for Bernie's rally.

Doors open for the rally at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The event starts at 5 p.m.

Discovery Green is located at 1500 McKinney St., in Houston.

Sanders is also scheduled to attend the "She the People's" presidential candidate forum at Texas Southern University Wednesday afternoon, alongside a number of his Democratic challengers, including Sen. Cory Booker, former Secretary Julian Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The Vermont senator last visited Texas in March 2019 to encourage Democratic voters to turn out ahead of the midterm elections.
