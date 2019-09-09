Andrew Yang supporters looking for momentum in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Supporters of Democratic candidate Andrew Yang are getting a chance to visit with him up close days before the debate.Ling Luo, founder of the Asian American Democratic Club, is hosting Yang in her Richmond area home Monday night."Very excited and very proud that he has chosen this opportunity to visit, and come to Houston, it is a very important step," said Luo, who was rushing around her home finishing preparations Monday afternoon. "Helping to raise $55,000 for him, that's a big deal in just two weeks."Prior to the presidential debate on Thursday, all 10 candidates are expected to swing through different parts of Texas for fundraisers and rallies.Yang's event is one of the earliest in the Houston area.For Luo and others in the Asian American community, getting Yang's message out to a wider audience is more important than ever.Many feel like national media has not given Yang as much attention as candidates with lower poll numbers."Compared to many, many leading candidates, he has far, far less time given in the debate the first two times," Luo said. "And the third time, the debate is in Houston, my hometown. I would wish the media at least will give him equal time."