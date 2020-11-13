Society

Food hall in Rice Village permanently closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- Politan Row Houston, located at 2445 Times Blvd., has permanently closed its doors, according to an announcement posted on its Instagram.

COVID-19-related mandatory shutdowns were cited as one of the main contributors to the decision to close, the post said.



"We've been closed due to the pandemic much longer than we were actually open," the restaurant posted. "This timing has been tough, especially for a group of small business owners."

Politan Row Houston, a midcentury-inspired, chef-driven food hall, first opened in Rice Village in 2019.

After the coronavirus pandemic came to Houston, the food hall offered its space to displaced members of the hospitality community for several weeks. It also participated in Rice Village's meal donation campaign, through which it delivered over 15,000 meals to Texas Medical Center workers.

"Many from Politan Row are already developing new businesses designed for the pandemic and beyond," the restaurant wrote in its post. "Please consider patronizing these chef-owners who have worked tirelessly during this pandemic in their new ventures."

