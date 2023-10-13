1 officer dead, 1 injured after shooting in parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport

One Philadelphia police officer is dead and another was injured after a shooting in a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport.

PHILADELPHIA -- One Philadelphia police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting took place in a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday night.

Police say it happened just after 11 p.m. as the two officers were coming into work at parking garage D at the airport.

At the scene, the officers observed multiple suspects attempting to break in to nearby vehicles.

When the officers intervened, the suspects opened fire, according to Interim Commissioner John Stanford.

The first officer was hit multiple times in the upper body and the other was struck in the arm.

The officer who was shot multiple times was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. The second officer was originally taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment, but was later taken to Jefferson Hospital.

The officer taken to Penn Presbyterian was later pronounced dead. Officials have not yet released the officer's identity but stated he was 50 years old with over 20 years on the force.

He also leaves behind a spouse and child.

The surviving officer is 60 years old and also has over 20 years on the force.

One individual matching a suspect's description was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia during this time, according to Stanford.

That person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It is unclear if that person is connected to the shooting.

Stanford also said the suspect vehicle was described as a black Dodge Durango.

This investigation is active and ongoing. No further information has been released.

"This is a numb, numb moment for us to again encounter something like this," said Stanford. "We just had three officers shot last week."

Two separate Philadelphia police officers were also involved in a car crash while responding to this shooting.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 48th Street and Baltimore Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Both are said to be in stable condition. No information has been released on what led to the collision.

Terminal D was temporarily closed for the investigation but has since reopened. The Terminal D and E parking garage at the airport remain closed, however.

