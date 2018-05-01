MURDER SUICIDE

Police: Woman seen stalking home before murder-suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Tip unreported before Rosemont murder-suicide: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 30, 2018

By
ROSEMONT, Pennsylvania --
Radnor Township police say a resident had seen a suspicious woman near a home in the Rosemont section that, two days later, would be the scene of a murder-suicide.

Police can't say for certain the April 23 crime could have been prevented had the resident come forward, but they are still using this incident to remind residents: if you see something, say something.

The resident came forward 16 hours after Jennair Gerardot shot and killed Meredith Chapman, then took her own life.

Gerardot was seen standing near the tipster's driveway, that person said. The woman was apparently fixated on Chapman's home and was clutching a pair of binoculars.

"Possibly doing surveillance or actually watching the victim with a set of binoculars," said Radnor Township Police Deputy Superintendent Christopher Flanagan.

Police said binoculars were later discovered in a black SUV that Gerardot had rented to drive from her Wilmington home to Radnor on the day of the murder.

According to investigators, Gerardot shot Chapman after she discovered the 33-year-old had been having an affair with her husband.

"We were never called," said Flanagan. "We didn't have a chance to investigate it."

Most residents said that because Lowry Lane is a busy street and these types of crimes are not common in this area, it was easy to think this was more of a strange sighting than anything suspicious, but it is definitely driving more residents to be forthcoming about out-of-the-ordinary behavior.

"Better to be safe than sorry," said Flanagan. "If something odd is going on, or someone is being suspicious, it can't hurt, because this isn't normal."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicideu.s. & worldstalking
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER SUICIDE
'End her suffering' - Husband killed wife and himself at hospital
7-year-old girl killed during weekend visit with her father
NYPD: Man kills wife, ex-wife, son, self over custody dispute
Child among 4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Queens
Family holding benefit for 2 children killed in murder-suicide
More murder suicide
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News