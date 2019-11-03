Pearland police search for vandal accused of shattering over 60 windows

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Pearland police are asking for help identifying a suspect after multiple school properties were damaged.

Berry Miller Jr. High, Rogers Middle School, and Massey Ranch Elementary were all hit by vandals. A total of 68 windows broken.

Authorities believe the suspect uses different tools to break the windows.

The latest, a golf club.

In addition, the suspect is seen on surveillance cameras wearing a distinct jacket that appears to be black and white.

The suspect has caused about $30,000 in damage to the three campuses.

Windows in the facilities have since been boarded up.

Anyone with information please contact Sgt. Mayville at 281-997-4128 or dmayville@pearlandtx.gov.
