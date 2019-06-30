Police rush to rescue chase suspects after car crashes and catches fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects are lucky to be alive after they crashed their car into a light pole during a police chase.

Police say the suspects were speeding in the area of Bellaire and Hillcroft and then refused to stop for police.

The chase lasted about four minutes when the suspects crashed into a light pole.

According to police, the car then caught on fire and officers rushed in to help.

Police say they found some rifle and pistol rounds inside of that car.
