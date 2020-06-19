Demonstrators gather at City Hall in Houston for police appreciation rally

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many Houstonians gathered at city hall Thursday for a police appreciation rally.The organizers said the rally is meant to be a peaceful demonstration in support of law enforcement. They said they were feeling like police were not recieving a lot of support in wake of the recent protests happening around the world, so they decided to organize the rally."My main purpose is to keep law enforcement informed that they do have supporters, no matter," rally organizer Charlie Diggs said. "I'm letting all these officers know that we love and support them and their community is behind them. Don't quit and stick behind us because we need law enforcement. I don't want to live in a world without law enforcement. I don't want my daughter growing up in a world without law enforcement."All of the demonstrators were encouraged to wear blue, according to social media posts.There's also another group in the area who oppose the police appreciation rally.Houston police said they are monitoring both groups.