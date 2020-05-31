Chief Art Acevedo reacts to killing of George Floyd

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo shared his reaction during the second night of protests across the country on Thursday over the killing of George Floyd."Putting your weight, putting your knee in the back of an individual's neck is not acceptable in this department and it's not acceptable in any legitimate police department that I've encountered in my career," said Acevedo.This is one of the first messages Acevedo wanted to put out there Thursday evening while speaking on the Houston native's death in Minneapolis."It makes me worry about the good police officers, and it makes me worry about the extended community because if people don't trust the police, we all lose," said Acevedo.He immediately spoke to the academy trainers Thursday."We want to make sure that we don't lose this opportunity to ensure being in a fight for your life. The neck is off limits," he said.