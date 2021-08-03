Suspects rammed car into pawn shop before 100 mph police chase across multiple Houston freeways

A wild police chase that crisscrossed #Houston came to an end this morning in the middle of this neighborhood on the SE side.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An early morning pawn shop burglary attempt led to a high-speed chase across multiple Houston freeways.Houston police responded to a burglary in progress at a pawn shop in the 5700 block of Bingle on Houston's northside. When officers arrived, they saw a man running out of the shop with items and detained him.However, while securing the scene, officers saw two other suspects inside a black Buick trying to hide, according to HPD.Further investigation led police to believe the two suspects in the car attempted a smash-and-grab at the pawn shop. Police say they drove the car into the building, causing a large hole.Officers do not believe the person they initially detained was involved in the smash-and-grab. Investigators believe the person detained likely just saw an opportunity to go into the building and steal.As officers attempted to run the license plate of the car, the suspects took off and the chase began just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.When the suspects took off, they almost ran over an officer, according to HPD. Fortunately, no one was hurt.The chase lasted about 45 minutes, reached speeds up to 100 mph and spanned across multiple Houston freeways.Police chased the vehicle in and out of traffic, primarily on I-45 northbound then southbound before the driver moved to I-10 East and got on I-610.The chase came to an end in southeast Houston at Wildwood Way and MacGregor.Police say one of the vehicle's back tires eventually blew out and the suspects stopped. They surrendered at the end of the chase and were arrested, said a sergeant at the scene.