High-speed police chase ends in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have arrested a suspect who started a chase along the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston Friday morning.

SkyEye flew over the scene following the pursuit, where officers could be seen using spike strips to try to stop the suspect during a chase that covered a lot of ground.

Shortly after, video showed what appeared to be the end of the pursuit along Highway 6 with a black sedan surrounded by multiple police units, including constables and sheriff's deputies.

ABC13 is working to find out what prompted the chase and what charges could be filed.

