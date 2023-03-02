SkyEye video captured the scene, where it appeared one person had died in the chase. The chase ended on Highway 35, just north of Liverpool.

SkyEye over what appears to be end of deadly police chase with Brazoria County sheriff's deputies

LIVERPOOL, Texas (KTRK) -- Shots were fired in a chase that ended on Highway 35, just north of Liverpool, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

The chase, in which Brazoria County deputies said they assisted Lake Jackson police officers, ended just before 11 a.m. on Highway 35 at County Road 192.

The Lake Jackson Police Department is leading an investigation into the incident.

SkyEye video captured the scene, where it appeared one person died in the chase. Out of precaution, the area where the possible dead body was found has been pixelated.