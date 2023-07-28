HPD said the suspects ran a red light and crashed into a Toyota that was passing through the intersection. One passenger had to be extricated and taken to the hospital via Life Flight.

3 people hospitalized after chase suspects run red light and crash into them in N. Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were badly hurt when a police chase ended in a crash in north Houston. Officers said they weren't even the ones being chased.

Humble police initiated the pursuit early Friday morning. Houston police joined to assist at 2:50 a.m. as the chase headed into the city, officials said.

Police said the suspects ran a red light at Ella Boulevard and Rankin Road and crashed into a Toyota that was traveling through the intersection. There were three people inside the Toyota, police said.

HPD said they were involved in the chase for approximately 12 minutes before it ended with the crash. It's unclear why Humble police initially began pursuing the suspects.

Video from the scene shows the aftermath of the crash. Both cars had extensive damage.

A district chief with the Houston Fire Department said they had to extricate one of the people out of the Toyota. That person was taken to the hospital via Life Flight and is in critical condition.

The other two people who were in the car were also taken to the hospital. Officials said one of them is also in critical condition.

A woman who was inside a nearby gas station when the crash happened said she heard a loud boom, ran outside, and saw the suspects trying to run off.

"They were trying to run. I think it was two males -- one with like long hair, the other one had some red shorts. I guess he was trying to jump out through the passenger side, but the cop was able to stop him and they took him," Benita Castro said.

The two suspects were quickly taken into custody by Humble police. Officials said they were not injured in the crash.

At least one of the suspects is charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, HPD said. It wasn't yet known what charges the second suspect would face.

Humble police are the primary investigators on the chase, though HPD is also investigating.

