Houston police cruiser crashes into SW Houston ditch

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston police cruiser crashes into SW Houston ditch

HOUSTON, Texas -- A police officer lost control of a police cruiser overnight and ended up in a southwest Houston ditch overnight, according to authorities.

It happened on Riceville School Road near West Airport.

The officer was responding to a call when the crash happened, police said.

It wasn't immediately known if the officer was injured or if weather was a factor in the crash.

The crash was the latest in a series of crashes in the Houston area involving law enforcement vehicles.

Earlier this week, two Houston police officers were injured in a series of crashes on I-45 in southeast Houston.

RELATED: 2 HPD officers injured in series of crashes on I-45 in SE Houston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashhouston police departmentcrash
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News