Houston police cruiser crashes into SW Houston ditch

HOUSTON, Texas -- A police officer lost control of a police cruiser overnight and ended up in a southwest Houston ditch overnight, according to authorities.
It happened on Riceville School Road near West Airport.
The officer was responding to a call when the crash happened, police said.
It wasn't immediately known if the officer was injured or if weather was a factor in the crash.
The crash was the latest in a series of crashes in the Houston area involving law enforcement vehicles.
Earlier this week, two Houston police officers were injured in a series of crashes on I-45 in southeast Houston.
