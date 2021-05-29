Houston police cruiser crashes into SW Houston ditch

HOUSTON, Texas -- A police officer lost control of a police cruiser overnight and ended up in a southwest Houston ditch overnight, according to authorities.It happened on Riceville School Road near West Airport.The officer was responding to a call when the crash happened, police said.It wasn't immediately known if the officer was injured or if weather was a factor in the crash.The crash was the latest in a series of crashes in the Houston area involving law enforcement vehicles.Earlier this week, two Houston police officers were injured in a series of crashes on I-45 in southeast Houston.