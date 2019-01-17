Authorities have blocked off an area around Scurlock Tower at Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center amid unfounded reports of shots fired.According to Houston police, officers received word of a shooting on the fifth floor of the office building connected to the hospital in the 6500 block of Fannin.So far, police found no indication that a shooting occurred. However, a broken window was located, and officers set up a perimeter to keep broken glass from falling on people below.Methodist Hospital officials also confirmed that there was only a broken window and that there was not an active shooter, shots fired, or anything involving weapons being fired.There was no word on injuries related to the falling glass.