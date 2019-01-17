HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities have blocked off an area around Scurlock Tower at Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center amid unfounded reports of shots fired.
According to Houston police, officers received word of a shooting on the fifth floor of the office building connected to the hospital in the 6500 block of Fannin.
So far, police found no indication that a shooting occurred. However, a broken window was located, and officers set up a perimeter to keep broken glass from falling on people below.
Methodist Hospital officials also confirmed that there was only a broken window and that there was not an active shooter, shots fired, or anything involving weapons being fired.
There was no word on injuries related to the falling glass.