Woman crashes car 2 times before hitting pole, knocking it down, and bursting pipe: Police

Officers say the driver was involved in two other crashes before she hit the pole.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is suffering major injuries to her legs after crashing into a pole along West Gray Road near Woodhead.

Police said the woman was involved in two other crashes on Shepherd Drive before she hit the light pole, which landed top of her car.

First responders said they were able to take her out of the car but reported her leg injuries.

At this time, officers have ruled out the use of any drugs.