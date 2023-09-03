Several injured after shots fired at Labor Day house party in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple victims were injured during a shooting that ended a Labor Day house party Sunday morning, according to police.
The Galveston Police Department said shots were fired at a home on Mendocino Drive in Galveston's west end at about 1:20 a.m.
Lt. Sean Migues said authorities don't believe there is a threat to the public, although no arrests have been made.
Video shows the massive response by first responders as people were still gathered at the house in Pointe San Luis subdivision.
Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story.