Pleasantville residents concerned over repeated vandalism incidents, some involving racial slurs

Pleasantville residents are concerned as the historic Black neighborhood is being vandalized with racial slurs near Judson Robinson Park.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A rash of vandalism and graffiti is causing extreme concern among longtime residents of Pleasantville, a historic Black neighborhood in northeast Houston. They said some incidents have involved racial slurs and defacing of signs honoring Black figures in the community.

Pleasantville is a neighborhood with a history dating back to the late 1940s. According to the Texas Historical Commission, African Americans struggled to find housing in much of Houston after World War II due to restrictive covenants that specifically excluded them.

As a result, Jewish developers collaborated with a Black realtor, Judson Robinson Sr., to develop a master-planned community called Pleasantville, providing a place for African Americans to thrive and flourish during racial segregation.

Mary Fontenot knows the area well. Not only does she currently serve as the president of the Pleasantville Historical Society and Pleasantville Civic League, but her family has lived in the neighborhood since the early 1950s.

"The area was well-planned out. The homes were on slabs of foundation. They had underground sewers, so people didn't have big ditches in front of their houses. The houses were not cookie-cutter. You had a chance to pick what you wanted. We had schools, libraries, movie theaters, and grocery stores, so you didn't have to leave," Fontenot said.

That's why she said their community has been devastated by the repeated incidents that began about a year and a half ago. Fontenot said it keeps happening and getting worse. One of the first cases involved a stop sign on Silverdale and Bucroft vandalized with a racial slur.

Then, several of Pleasantville's welcome signs throughout the entrances of their neighborhood were knocked over at least three times. In the latest ordeal, Fontenot said one of the signs appeared to have a bullet hole, and the metal rods that held the signs up were cut off.

After their annual Pleasantville reunion event on Oct. 7, she spotted the Judson Robinson Park sign defaced with black spray paint, damaging something meant to honor one of the area's influential Black figures. Fontenot said they're unable to wash the paint off, so the entire sign will have to be replaced.

"Something like this has never happened in the history of Pleasantville. We have never had that kind of language used on any site or building in this community. We're a community of love, and we all stand on the backs of those who helped create this community," Fontenot said.

Neighbors who have lived in Pleasantville all their lives told ABC13 they are disturbed and frustrated.

"I was angry, to be honest with you. I was hurt when I first noticed it coming into Pleasantville on Tilgham Street. This sign has been down not one time but a number of times. I come from the civil rights era when segregation Jim Crow mentality was around. So obviously, it's a concern," Milton Alexander said.

"Especially in 2023 when everyone should be coming together to help one another because there's so much going on. We're praying for them if they have hate in their heart that is just malice," Regina Richmond said.

Houston police confirmed officers came out to take photos and a report for the latest incidents. A spokesperson said they've requested 311 crews to come clean and replace any signs that belong to the city.

Community members expressed they're speaking out to stand up to hate and continue preserving the dignity and richness of their neighborhood.

"You think we're just going to look at the sign that someone distorted out of hatred, shenanigans, or ignorance? We're going to continue building the neighborhood and make it better," Andrew Moran said.

"We want it to stop and whoever's doing it, if they see this story. They understand that there's no need to do this. It's foolish. We're not going anywhere. Our history isn't going to change. We're here to stay," Fontenot said.

Investigators said they are not currently looking into these incidents as a hate crime. Fontenot explained they haven't reported every incident to police, because it's been difficult gathering evidence. Not many residents have surveillance cameras, and they haven't been able to identify any witnesses.

If you have any information about these cases, you're asked to contact The Houston Police Department.

