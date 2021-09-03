Planned Parenthood seeks restraining order against Texas Right to Life

There's a new legal fight brewing after the state of Texas banned nearly all abortions in the state.Planned Parenthood filed a restraining order seeking to end the new law's financial incentive. That incentive allows private citizens to sue anyone for helping a woman gain access to an abortion if she is further along than six weeks pregnant."It doesn't have any state official charged with enforcing it," said ABC News contributor Kate Shaw. "Instead, it gets enforced by any citizen who can sue an abortion provider or anyone or aides or abets an abortion."There are no exceptions for rape or incest, only for medical emergencies.Texas State Senator Angela Paxton is defending that part of the law."It is recognizing that the baby is a human life and abortion ends a human life," Paxton said.Late Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request to block the law. Five conservative justices are saying the law should take effect.Now, Texas is providing other states with a blueprint to imposing new abortion restrictions without the Supreme Court having to revisit Roe v. Wade.In the meantime, President Joe Biden is blasting the court's decision, saying it "unleashes constitutional chaos and empowers self-anointed enforcers to have devastating impacts."White House press secretary Jen Psaki engaged on the issue with a reporter when he asked her why the president supports abortion when his own Catholic faith says abortion is morally wrong."He believes that it's up to a woman to make those decisions," Psaki answered. "I know that you've never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing."A doctor in Houston said he typically performs between 20 to 30 abortions a day. Since the new law, he's performed three.