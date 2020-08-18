Pilot rescued after plane crashes into water during takeoff in Clear Lake, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a plane went down and into water in Clear Lake.

According to authorities, it happened around 5:29 p.m. on Monday.

A Pontoon plane was taking off but it went underwater, police said.

The pilot of the plane was able to climb out and was rescued by a boat. There were no other passengers on the plane, according to authorities.

At this time, the cause of the crash is not known.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this post.
