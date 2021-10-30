Plane skids onto Houston Executive Airport runway near Brookshire

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A small plane skidded onto an airport runway west of Houston Saturday, and the pilot was able to walk away, authorities said.
Emergency crews were dispatched to an initial report of the plane crashing around 5 p.m. at Houston Executive Airport near Brookshire.
The aircraft attempting a landing at the facility when the landing gear failed.
The pilot was the only person on board the four-seater aircraft and was not injured, according to Texas Dept. of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard.
The crash was the second aviation incident in the Houston area on Saturday, and the second incident to happen at the airport this month.
Earlier in the day near La Porte, a small single-engine airplane had to make an emergency landing after a mechanical failure.
The aircraft struck utility lines as it landed.
The FAA and Texas DPS were investigating, and the pilot involved was not hurt.
A plane with 21 people attempting takeoff on Oct. 19 crashed just beyond the Houston Executive Airport's fence line.
All of the occupants were able to escape the aircraft. The plane was destroyed by fire after the crash. The NTSB continues to investigate the cause.
