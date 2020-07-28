Small plane crashes in middle of Bear Creek neighborhood, 2 hospitalized

Two people on a plane are in the hospital after an aircraft crash-landed in a front yard early Tuesday morning in the Bear Creek neighborhood.

Around 2 a.m, the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office responded to a call of an aircraft down on Boulder Oaks Drive.

When they arrived, they found a small plane with the fuselage mostly intact.

Two people were on board.

Cy-Fair Fire Department crews extricated one person, who was trapped in the wreckage from the plane.

Both people were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center. They are expected to survive.

The crash is under investigation.



