Bank robbery suspect known as 'Plaid Pillager' wanted in southwest Houston, FBI says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect known as the "Plaid Pillager" who allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank in southwest Houston, according to the FBI.

Investigators said the Plaid Pillager robbed a bank at 11152 South Gessner Road on July 22.

The suspect is described as a white man with a graying goatee in his late 50s to early 60s. He was last seen wearing glasses, a plaid short-sleeved, button-up shirt, blue jeans, and a white and blue baseball cap with an unknown logo.

Up to a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification, charging, and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

If you have any information, authorities urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.