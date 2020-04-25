Houston pizza delivery driver robbed and shot in the hip

HOUSTON, Texas -- A pizza delivery driver was shot and robbed at an apartment complex Friday night on Houston's south side.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Reed Road near Highway 288. The driver was shot in the hip at the complex, according to authorities.

He drove back to the Pizza Hut on Cullen after he was shot and was taken to a hospital.

There was no word on his condition but he was expected to survive, authorities said.

