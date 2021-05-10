cyberattack

Houston experts say cyberattacks could impact more companies unless safeguards taken

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pipeline attack is like 'parking boot' for computers, expert says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A ransomware attack forced a U.S. pipeline to shut down this weekend. So much of what we do on a daily basis heavily relies on computers and the internet. While there is no timeline on when this could be resolved, there are some concerns about its impact.

Dr. Chris Bronk with the University of Houston spoke with ABC13 about the cyber extortion plot against Colonial Pipeline. He warned many entities across the country remain vulnerable due to outdated computer systems.

SEE ALSO: Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang

"Imagine somebody put one of those boots that they put on your car when you park it, in the wrong place, on your computers. Everything is just locked up. Imagine going to your office tomorrow morning and turning on your computer and there's a box there instead of your login," said Dr. Bronk. "It says essentially your computer is not your own anymore. All of the contents in it are scrambled and until you pay us the ransom, some money, usually in cryptocurrency, you're not going to be able to use your computer."

Bronk said those types of attacks have and could impact corporations or municipalities.

"This is quite serious," said Bronk. "I don't want to make it overblown, but this is a big deal."

SEE ALSO: Fuel pipeline shutdown sparks worries of $3 gas

Dr. Eric Cole just finished the book "Cyber Crisis." He's worked for the CIA as a hacker and advised the Obama administration on cybersecurity. He said whatever happened to Colonial Pipeline over the weekend was serious.

"The last possible thing that they wanted to do is negatively impact revenue and shut down the pipeline," said Cole. "For them to shut down the entire pipeline, it had to be pretty bad for them to do it."

Cole said with systems become more vulnerable when they utilize the internet for convenience.

"Whether you have a dollar in your bank account or a hundred million dollars ... whether you're a small or a large company, there are two fundamental facts. You are a target and cybersecurity is your responsibility," said Cole. "Until we raise our awareness, this problem is going to continue."

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenainternetcyberattackhoustonpasadenau.s. & worldpipeline
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CYBERATTACK
FBI warns of cyberthreat to water and waste water systems
Port of Houston targeted by hackers, authorities say
Fort Bend County expands its digital footprint with new app
Shopping online? E-skimmers are going after your credit card
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News