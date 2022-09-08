Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis team up for reimagined version of 'Pinocchio' on Disney+

Oscar winner Tom Hanks says Walt Disney always wanted to make great movies. So he thinks his "Forrest Gump" collaborator Robert Zemeckis was just the right man to reimagine "Pinocchio" for a new generation.

BURBANK, Calif. -- "Pinocchio" first entered the hearts of moviegoers back in 1940. Now 82 years later, there's a new version starring Tom Hanks and directed by Oscar winner Robert Zemeckis. The two previously worked together on "Forrest Gump."

"Tom and I have a shorthand," said Zemeckis. "I mean, Tom has said to me in the past, he says, 'I always know we're going to do another one depending on how I hear you say the word cut.'"

Hanks says Walt Disney wanted to make great movies...so Zemeckis was the right man to reimaging this Disney masterpiece.

"Handing this over to Bob Zemeckis at this day and age, I think that holds with that tradition," said Hanks.

For the young actor Benjamin Ainsworth, who plays the title role, this is dream come true.

"It's one of those magical moments, like being part of such a big Disney film, and a reimagination, like, working with Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, Luke Evans, Cynthia Erivo, the list goes on!" Ainsworth said.

"What you see on the screen is very much the imagination and the creation of very clever people with computers!" Evans said.

"I have, like, a wonderful, like, forgive the pun, moment to stretch my wings and then I get to sing this wonderful song and then I go. And it's lovely," said Erivo.

"Pinocchio" is streaming now on Disney+.

