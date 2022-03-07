animal news

Pig on the loose in southeast Houston neighborhood

Pig on the loose in SE Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pig was seen on the loose in southeast Houston Monday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m., police received a call for a loose animal on 7000 Linden street.

In an attempt to keep the pig still, crackers were used to lure the animal to safety.

SkyEye was over the scene where police had contained the pig in a corner.

It's unclear whom the pig belongs to and how it got loose.

