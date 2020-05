Never throw ice or water on a grease fire

Fire sprinklers save lives. The fire sprinkler system activated one sprinkler head, controlling the fire until the fire department arrived on the scene.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Fire Marshall released video of a fire at a local restaurant to remind people why you don't put water on a grease fire.Investigators were asked to assist Cypress Creek Fire Department with a fire at Pho X Trang on Monday in the 21500 block of SH 249.There were a couple of lessons learned from this incident.The fire was ruled an accident and there were no injuries reported.