Astros owner Jim Crane expects world-class field for this year's Houston Open at Memorial Park

Next month, many of the world's best golfers will be back in H-Town for the Texas Children's Houston Open!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros owner Jim Crane and the Astros Golf Foundation are the driving forces behind the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Crane thinks this year's PGA Tour stop will have the strongest field they've had at Memorial Park.

"We think we should get about half of the top 20 players in the world," Crane said.

Scottie Scheffler, who is currently the world No. 1 in men's golf, has already committed to play when the tournament starts on March 27, along with No. 7 Wyndham Clark and 2022 champion Tony Finau.

The redesigned course at Memorial Park has turned into a big draw for some of the top players in the world.

Crane told ABC13 that the decision to overseed the turf last year has paid big dividends.

"The course was in perfect condition," Crane told ABC13. "They're spoiled. The pros like to play in perfect conditions, so that word spread."

Houston's date on the PGA Tour calendar, two weeks before the start of The Masters, offers top players great conditions to prepare for Augusta National.

Giles Kibbe, president of the Astros Golf Foundation, said fans will notice expanded general admission viewing areas on some of the course's signature holes like 13, 15, 16, and 18. Kibbe said some holes will include more grandstand seating to provide GA ticket holders with a better experience.

"It's not just for the suite holders or the hospitality tent holders; it's for the general admission fan," he said at Thursday's kickoff event.

Tournament organizers also promise to provide better traffic flow for the park and ride programs that will deliver fans to the course. Kibbe said fans will walk about 50 yards from the drop-off point to get to the course this year.

The Texas Children's Houston Open opens with the first round on March 27 and runs through the final round on March 30.

