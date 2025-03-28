Derek Bard qualifies for Houston Open after stranger steps up to be his caddie

A chance encounter on a Houston course led a golfer to qualify for his first PGA Tournament in 8 years.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Journeyman golf pro Derek Bard last played in a PGA Tournament in 2017. He has participated in a long list of minor league tournaments. However, a chance meeting at Westwood Golf Club during Monday's Qualifier for Texas Children's Houston Open set Bard up for a very special week.

Bard flew into Houston from Florida last Sunday morning by himself. He planned to carry his own bag in Monday's Qualifier.

"I wasn't planning on playing a practice round or anything," Bard said. "I was just going to tee it up blind."

Westwood member and West University Councilman Clay Brett noticed Bard on the driving range, "I saddled up on the range and noticed the guy next me was just ripping it, I knew he wasn't an amateur golfer."

After meeting and talking with Bard, Brett offered to caddy for Bard in the Qualifier, "I had an idea I'd be able to help someone on Monday. It felt like a cool bucket list opportunity playing at my club. I knew the course well and played it 100 times." Brett said.

Brett's local course knowledge would play a significant factor. Bard battled 100 other golfers for four qualifier spots in the Texas Children's Houston Open. Brad noticed Brett's course knowledge right away. "I'm surprised he's never done it before he was out there like a seasoned pro."

With Brett's help, Bard birdied his first three holes on his way to a -10 under 62. Bard tied for 1st and qualified for his first PGA Tournament in 8 years.

"It was one of those rounds where everything goes where you're looking," Bard said.

Derek Bard and Clay Brett, once strangers on the driving range, are now lifelong friends. "I'm good with that," said Bard.

Brett adds, " I believe in this guy, it was a great experience."