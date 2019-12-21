Pets & Animals

Woman's body left in ditch after deadly dog attack

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead and another is injured after authorities say they were attacked by three pit-bulls in north Houston.

Houston police say they were called to the 5500 block of Arlington Street near East Hamilton around 5:45 a.m. after a man said his wife had been attacked by dogs.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

WATCH: Woman killed by 3 pit-bulls in north Houston
EMBED More News Videos

1 woman dead, another injured after vicious dog attack



Moments later, another call came in from the owner of the dogs who said his dogs had attacked another woman and she was lying in the ditch.

Officers found the woman dead with bite marks all over her body. The dogs were immediately contained, and animal control is headed to take them away.

Officers say the owner could face negligent manslaughter charges.

SEE MORE:

Family dogs kill 53-year-old man in Santa Fe

Neighbor threatens to sue NFL player after death of family dog

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustondogswoman injuredwoman killedanimal attackanimals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texans take AFC South Championship title
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
Shadow Creek wins first-ever football state championship title
Friend of mom found dead taken to Austin to face charges
Body of Austin mom found in car trunk near Houston
Suspect in Austin mom disappearance sounded sincere
Man found dead at keypad of gated community
Show More
Students show up at school dressed as KKK members
This is how school sent beloved custodian off to retirement
20 songs turning 20 in 2020
Gift wrapping turns into therapy for 13-year-old crash victim
What we know about Austin mom and her baby
More TOP STORIES News