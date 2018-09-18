Woman shoots and kills 12-foot alligator in Polk County

The mayor of Livingston has pledged to keep her city safe, in more ways than one.Judy B. Cochran shot and killed a 12-foot, 580-pound male alligator during a hunting trip at her ranch in Polk County on Monday.Pictures of the enormous gator were posted on Facebook, showing the single shot into the gator's back.Someone asked Cochran in the comments what she planned on doing with the gator, and she replied, in part, "I will have the head mounted, as well as, the portion of his back with the ridges."According to the post, two people were at the ranch to ensure that the hunt was safe and ethical.