Who is 'Buff Cat'? Abnormally muscular-looking cat becomes latest internet sensation

Who is the cat who has captured the internet? It's Buff Cat! (officialbuffcat/Twitter)

As often happens on the internet, a video about an unusual-looking animal has captured everyone's attention. Meet Buff Cat.


''Buff Cat," an abnormally muscular-looking feline, has become an internet sensation, with the original video of the cat garnering nearly five million views on Twitter in less than a week. The cat's official Twitter handle is maintained by a neighbor.


Buff Cat lives in Montreal, Canada, the anonymous Twitter user told Storyful.

The account has posted and re-tweeted a variety of memes and jokes about the cat's enormity, even making an allusion to Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War.
