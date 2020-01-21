Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Stray dog helps school children safely cross the street

BATUMI, Georgia -- A stray dog in the former Soviet republic of Georgia has become an internet sensation after it was filmed helping groups of kindergarten students to cross a busy street.

The dog was filmed in the town of Batumi, barking at cars to get them to stop so the children can use a crosswalk safely. It can then be seen walking next to the kids, until they're finished crossing.

The person who filmed the video, Beqa Tsinadze, said the stray dog lives in the neighborhood and is called Kursha.
