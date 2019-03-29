brookfield zoo

Brookfield Zoo giraffes stretch their legs, soak up spring sun

Spring is in the air, and we're not the only ones enjoying the nicer weather!

By Jesse Kirsch
BROOKFIELD, Ill. -- Spring is in the air, and we're not the only ones enjoying the nicer weather!

The giraffes at Brookfield Zoo got a chance to go outside and stretch their legs at Habitat Africa! The Savannah on Thursday, according to zoo officials.

The herd - Potoka, Arnieta, Ato and Jasiri - certainly seemed to have a great time in the fresh air.

Zoo officials added that with "warm weather and students being on spring break," more than 17,000 people visited the zoo Wednesday; similar numbers were expected for Thursday's count.
