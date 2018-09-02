HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Supermodel Kate Upton and Houston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander are raising awareness for local pet adoption agencies with their fourth annual Grand Slam Adoption Event at Minute Maid Park.
The star couple hosted their event in conjunction with Astros Dog Day ahead of the Astros matchup with the Angels Sunday.
"We're excited to have this event for the first time ever in Houston," Upton said. "The Grand Slam Adoption event pairs together our passions of finding loving homes for adoptable dogs, and providing service dogs for military veterans."
Upton and Verlander also raised funds for Wins for Warriors Foundation, a veteran-focused charity founded by Verlander.
Upton and Verlander are huge dog lovers and hosting this event for the past three years have helped hundreds of shelter dogs find forever homes.
The couple has a boxer that they rescued named Harley Upton.
The Astros Dog Day event featured a pet costume contest, a pregame parade around the field, and much more!
The first 500 dogs at Dog Day also received an Astros World Series champions chew toy.