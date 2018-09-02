PET ADOPTION

Dogs take over Minute Maid Park for Kate Upton and Justin Verlander pet adoption event with Astros Dog Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a peek into Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's relationship

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Supermodel Kate Upton and Houston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander are raising awareness for local pet adoption agencies with their fourth annual Grand Slam Adoption Event at Minute Maid Park.

The star couple hosted their event in conjunction with Astros Dog Day ahead of the Astros matchup with the Angels Sunday.

"We're excited to have this event for the first time ever in Houston," Upton said. "The Grand Slam Adoption event pairs together our passions of finding loving homes for adoptable dogs, and providing service dogs for military veterans."

Upton and Verlander also raised funds for Wins for Warriors Foundation, a veteran-focused charity founded by Verlander.

Upton and Verlander are huge dog lovers and hosting this event for the past three years have helped hundreds of shelter dogs find forever homes.

The couple has a boxer that they rescued named Harley Upton.



The Astros Dog Day event featured a pet costume contest, a pregame parade around the field, and much more!

The first 500 dogs at Dog Day also received an Astros World Series champions chew toy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssportsHouston Astrospet adoptionanimalpetdogminute maid parkveteranscelebrityHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PET ADOPTION
Firefighters want you to adopt these rescued puppies
Bruno the fat cat adopted into fur-ever home
Fat cat seeking the purr-fect new home
How to choose a safe dog breeder in the Houston area
More pet adoption
PETS & ANIMALS
Family saved by dog after bear breaks into house
WATCH: Officer rescues fawn lodged between fence posts
Fishers rescue sea turtle of coast of Freeport
Colorado firefighters rescue baby goat from pipe
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
EYE ON THE GULF: "Gordon" possible next week
Tree falls on car with people inside shutting down northbound Highway 6
Tree falls on vehicle with people inside on Highway 6
Officials: Lightning strike causes fire at school in League City
3 suspects wanted for killing Houston teen outside store
Fishers rescue sea turtle of coast of Freeport
Houston's iconic Magic Island is returning
Driver arrested with newborn in car during DWI crack down
Show More
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during funeral
Deputies identify man suspected in fatal shooting of mother of 3
Loved ones gathered to celebrate Houston icon Ed Brandon
Authorities identify father and daughter killed in plane crash
Thrift store receives accidental donation of 2,100 grams of marijuana
More News