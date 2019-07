EMBED >More News Videos A shirtless teenager wrestled a fake alligator, but the charges against him are real.

HELENSVALE, Australia (KTRK) -- New video shows a kangaroo chasing models during a photo shoot in eastern Australia.In the video, you can see the women running around a yard in bikinis trying to escape the marsupial.One of the models jumped in the pool, while the others ran toward a gate. Another woman couldn't open it, so she threw herself over the fence.Thankfully, no one was hurt. The kangaroo eventually left.