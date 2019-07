MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) -- A shirtless teenager wrestled a fake alligator, but the charges against him are real.Police say it was a social media stunt. Gianny Sosa-Hernandez, 18, performed wrestling moves with a fake alligator on display at a mall.Sosa-Hernandez has been charged with criminal mischief.Sosa-Hernandez was also arrested last week for trying to perform the same wrestling moves on his high school principal.