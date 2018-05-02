PETS & ANIMALS

Driver stunned to see kangaroo bouncing along Sweeny roadway

An Austin family says their missing kangaroo may have been spotted jumping along a Sweeny roadside on Wednesday. (KTRK)

SWEENY, Texas (KTRK) --
"It's a kangaroo."

What started out as a normal Wednesday morning for Kim Zapata quickly jumped into much more interesting territory.

"I just saw this thing in the middle of the road just hopping along," Zapata said.

Kim decided to get some video of the animal.

"It looks like a kangaroo to me, but in Texas you don't see that," Zapata said.

WHAT IS THIS KANGAROO DOING IN BRAZORIA COUNTY?
A driver near Sweeny was shocked to find a kangaroo joining her for the morning commute Wednesday.


She says it stayed there hopping along until she drove away on County Road 321 in Brazoria County.

A family near Austin contacted Eyewitness News on Wednesday night, saying their kangaroo named Izzy went missing last November. Though it was more than 200 miles away, they hope this is her.

They contacted Brazoria County authorities hoping they'll find her and get her home safe.

Meanwhile, Kim's choosing to see a deeper meaning to spotting a Texas kangaroo.

"If an animal out of its habitation can survive out here, you know God must have love and mercy for all of us," Zapata said.

WATCH: Texas driver sights kangaroo in Brazoria County
Raw video shows the moment driver Kim Zapata spotted what appears to be a kangaroo jumping along CR 321 near Sweeny, Texas.

