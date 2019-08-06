HTX

Spring Branch store for birds open for nearly 40 years also rescues them

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're a lover of birds, then head out to Spring Branch on Westview Drive to Adventures in Birds. The store and bird sanctuary has been around for almost 40 years.

"Ms. (Jean) Jordan (the founder) started the business back in 1980. She grew up around birds," said store manager Gary Foster.

"My grandmother raised birds and I've always been around them, so I really just enjoy birds," said owner Jean Jordan.

With everything from parrots, macaws, cockatoos and more, this place has a wide variety of tropical birds to choose from. If you're looking to become a first-time owner, the staff will make sure your home is bird-ready.

Besides the store, it started a sanctuary which accepts birds from owners who are not able to care for them anymore.

"We started the Spring Branch Animal Sanctuary, because it got to the point when the economy tanked, people would show up saying, 'Please, buy my bird, I can't take care of it anymore,'" Foster explained.

"Birds live forever," Jordan added. "We've had people come in saying, 'Kids have gone to college. The dog died but the bird is still alive. So will you take it?' Or, 'They belonged to the mother and the mother passed away.'"

The sanctuary's goal is to find loving permanent homes for the animals it receives. If you would like to help, you can visit the bird sanctuary website here.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonbirdshtxhtx spring branch
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Spring Branch boasts 14-year-old published author
MAM resale shop instrumental in changing 25,000 lives last year
HTX+ lands at location-convenient HCC Spring Branch
5 celebrities you may not know spent time in Spring Branch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lake Jackson couple drowns in Turks and Caicos accident
Former football coach found guilty in murder of pregnant wife
Jack in the Box worker spotted making food while barefoot
Lone Star College gets OK to offer bachelor's degrees
Activists protest controversial arrest of mentally ill man
Woman finally owns deed after paying land taxes for decades
Man charged with murder of pregnant teen killed in motel room
Show More
GO FOR LAUNCH! Zack Greinke debuts for Houston Astros
Debate team boasts 12-year district run and a national champ
Rover app pet sitter seen throwing couple's puppy to ground
Sketch released in murder of up-and-coming Houston rapper
Girl with special needs dies after being left in hot car in SC
More TOP STORIES News