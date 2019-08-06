HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're a lover of birds, then head out to Spring Branch on Westview Drive to Adventures in Birds. The store and bird sanctuary has been around for almost 40 years.
"Ms. (Jean) Jordan (the founder) started the business back in 1980. She grew up around birds," said store manager Gary Foster.
"My grandmother raised birds and I've always been around them, so I really just enjoy birds," said owner Jean Jordan.
With everything from parrots, macaws, cockatoos and more, this place has a wide variety of tropical birds to choose from. If you're looking to become a first-time owner, the staff will make sure your home is bird-ready.
Besides the store, it started a sanctuary which accepts birds from owners who are not able to care for them anymore.
"We started the Spring Branch Animal Sanctuary, because it got to the point when the economy tanked, people would show up saying, 'Please, buy my bird, I can't take care of it anymore,'" Foster explained.
"Birds live forever," Jordan added. "We've had people come in saying, 'Kids have gone to college. The dog died but the bird is still alive. So will you take it?' Or, 'They belonged to the mother and the mother passed away.'"
The sanctuary's goal is to find loving permanent homes for the animals it receives. If you would like to help, you can visit the bird sanctuary website here.
Spring Branch store for birds open for nearly 40 years also rescues them
